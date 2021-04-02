You can now withdraw cash from ATM using Google Pay, Paytm - Here's how

You will soon be able to withdraw cash from the ATM without a Debit Card by just scanning the QR Code through the UPI App. For this, the ATM company, NCR Corporation, has recently launched the first Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) solution based on the UPI platform.

ATMs being upgraded

The City Union Bank has joined hands with NCR Corporation to install these special ATMs based on ICCW. So far, more than 1500 ATMs have been upgraded, while work is going on to upgrade more ATMs rapidly.

How to withdraw money from new ATM

To withdraw money from the ATM, first, you have to open any UPI app (GPay, BHIM, Paytm, Phonepe, Amazon) on the smartphone. After this, the QR code shown on the ATM screen will have to be scanned. After the scanning is complete, you have to enter the amount of money you have to withdraw and then press the button of Proceed. After this, you will be asked for a 4 or 6 digit UPI PIN, after which you will get from the cash ATM. In the beginning, you will be able to withdraw only Rs 5,000 at a time like this.

What is UPI and how does it work?

The Unified Payments Interface is a real-time payment system, which can instantly transfer money from one bank account to another bank account through the mobile app. For this, you just have to link your bank account with the UPI app. You can operate many bank accounts through one UPI app and transfer funds in seconds.

How to create a UPI account

You can download any of the above-mentioned apps to create a UPI account. After this, you have to enter your mobile number and register. You will then have to add your account to it and search your bank name here. After clicking the name of the bank, you will have to add your account. If your mobile number is linked to your account, it will appear. Select the account. After this, you have to give the details of your ATM card to make the payment. With giving it, your UPI account is created.