You can now place voice and video calling from Facebook's main app, know how

Facebook Inc is adding another feature to its service - voice and video calling within its main app on a trial basis without having to open its standalone Messenger app. Facebook had made Messenger a separate app in 2014. From August 24, some users will be able to place voice or video calls from the Facebook app.

Connor Hayes, director of product management at Messenger said that the idea behind it is to reduce the need to keep moving between Facebook's main app and its Messenger service. The company has been trying to integrate all of Facebook's apps and services.

This means that users can use this technology alongside other things like Messenger to video chat while doing activities on Facebook.

Facebook also started testing a limited version of Messenger's inbox in the core Facebook app last fall. Messenger was once built into Facebook's main app, but seven years ago it was separated, forcing users to download a separate app in order to send private messages from a mobile phone.

Facebook has been trying to integrate together messaging across its apps and in this sequence first enabled it between Instagram and Messenger in September 2020. The move enabled users of both Instagram and Messenger to find, message, and hold video calls with contacts on the other without needing to download both apps.