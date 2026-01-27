FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT, Gemini, other AI tools; here's how it works

Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, says he won't stop making music: 'It was a wonderful journey'

Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

Union Budget 2026: What should you expect? Did Nirmala Sitharaman fulfill promises made last year?

The law must provide equal protection to everyone: Legal experts on new UGC rules

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand match in Visakhapatnam? Check weather and pitch report

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date: Karthi-starrer action comedy to start streaming just two weeks after theatrical release

MyIQ review: How users track intelligence, emotion and behaviour

What is Cashless and Reimbursement Option in Children Health Insurance?

RegisterKaro introduces a New Customer Portal to make the services of the company business simpler

You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT, Gemini, other AI tools; here's how it works

You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT; here's how it works

Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

Jabob Martin arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand match in Visakhapatnam? Check weather and pitch report

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand match in Vizag?

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

Speaking of the feature, Madhusudhan Rao, chief technology officer (CTO) at Swiggy, said that the process will bring ease and personalisation. "Swiggy has always focused on solving for convenience at scale, and conversational commerce takes that a step further."

Sagar Malik

Jan 27, 2026, 10:55 PM IST

Swiggy is one of India's largest quick commerce companies.
Indian food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy now enables users to place orders and make dining reservations through popular artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has launched Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration across business divisions such as Swiggy Food, Instamart, and Dineout. For now, transactions made through AI tools allow only cash-on-delivery as the payment method.

Speaking of the feature, Madhusudhan Rao, chief technology officer (CTO) at Swiggy, said that the process will bring ease and personalisation. "Swiggy has always focused on solving for convenience at scale, and conversational commerce takes that a step further by allowing users to simply express what they want, when they want it, whether it is to book a table at their favourite restaurant or order drinks and snacks for a match-viewing party," Rao said in a statement.

With Swiggy's new feature, AI platforms can carry out complex tasks that usually require navigating a number of app screens and take up a considerable amount of time. For example, if a user prompts ChatGPT with, "I need to order ingredients to make dal makhni," the AI agent can handle the entire process. This includes searching for items, comparing options, building the cart, applying the best offers, sourcing addresses, placing the order, as well as tracking order delivery. 

Last year, Tata-owned BigBasket ran a similar pilot, allowing grocery purchases within ChatGPT using UPI payments. In that case, the AI agent goes through the platform's catalogue, presents product options, and with a single confirmation it places the order via Razorpay.

