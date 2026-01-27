You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT, Gemini, other AI tools; here's how it works

Speaking of the feature, Madhusudhan Rao, chief technology officer (CTO) at Swiggy, said that the process will bring ease and personalisation. "Swiggy has always focused on solving for convenience at scale, and conversational commerce takes that a step further."

Indian food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy now enables users to place orders and make dining reservations through popular artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has launched Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration across business divisions such as Swiggy Food, Instamart, and Dineout. For now, transactions made through AI tools allow only cash-on-delivery as the payment method.

Speaking of the feature, Madhusudhan Rao, chief technology officer (CTO) at Swiggy, said that the process will bring ease and personalisation. "Swiggy has always focused on solving for convenience at scale, and conversational commerce takes that a step further by allowing users to simply express what they want, when they want it, whether it is to book a table at their favourite restaurant or order drinks and snacks for a match-viewing party," Rao said in a statement.

With Swiggy's new feature, AI platforms can carry out complex tasks that usually require navigating a number of app screens and take up a considerable amount of time. For example, if a user prompts ChatGPT with, "I need to order ingredients to make dal makhni," the AI agent can handle the entire process. This includes searching for items, comparing options, building the cart, applying the best offers, sourcing addresses, placing the order, as well as tracking order delivery.

Last year, Tata-owned BigBasket ran a similar pilot, allowing grocery purchases within ChatGPT using UPI payments. In that case, the AI agent goes through the platform's catalogue, presents product options, and with a single confirmation it places the order via Razorpay.