You can now control Apple iPhone and iPad just from your thoughts

A victim of nervous system disease is now able to control his Apple iPhone directly from his brain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

Apple iPhones and iPads can now be controlled directly from your brain, a new report by Semafor highlights. As per the report, a New York-based company Synchron is working on brain implant technology that enables users to control their iPhone or iPad from their thoughts. The implant developed by the company is called Synchron Switch and it uses an array of sensors known as stentrode that are surgically inserted into the user’s brain. The switch is controlled wirelessly from the patient's chest.

As revealed to Semafor by Tom Oxley, Synchron’s co-founder and CEO, “the skills needed to implant the Stentrode are commonplace, and that level of simplicity is key to the company’s business strategy. Implanting a device directly on the brain would require neurosurgery, a discipline with a shortage of doctors.”

The company has already received FDA approval and the product is in the clinical trial phase. Rodney Gorham, a retired software salesman in Melbourne, Australia is suffering from a nervous system disease that severely impacts physical function and he is among the first few people who are using Synchron Switch to control Apple iPhone and iPad. As explained in the report, When Gorham thinks about tapping his foot, his iPad registers that as the tap of a finger on the screen.

“We’re excited about iOS and Apple products because they’re so ubiquitous,” Synchron’s co-founder and CEO said. Synchron is not the only company that is working on this technology but by looking at Rodney Gorham’s case, it’s easy to say that the firm is way ahead of its competition.

