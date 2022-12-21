You can no longer downgrade your Apple iPhone after THIS iOS update

Apple regularly stops signing older iOS builds after releasing new ones as it allows the Cupertino-based tech giant to protect users.

Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.1.2 after rolling out an iOS 16.2 update for eligible iPhone users last week. On December 13, Apple released iOS 16.2 update for iPhone users. The update comes with several new features and improvements. It also brings in support for a 5G cellular network for Apple iPhone users in India. Right after rolling out the iOS 16.2 for iPhones, the tech giant has stopped signing iOS 16.1.2 build. This means that Apple iPhone users who have upgraded to iOS 16.2 can no longer downgrade to previous builds. This also means that if you are facing any issue or bug while using iOS 16.2, you will have to wait for the next iOS update and you can no longer go back to iOS 16.1.2.

Apple regularly stops signing older iOS builds after releasing new ones as it allows the Cupertino-based tech giant to protect users by keeping more devices on the newer and feature-rich versions. Hackers can easily exploit the vulnerabilities discovered in older iOS builds that’s why Apple does not allow users to downgrade to older iOS builds.

Apple does not recommend moving back to previous iOS versions, however iPhone users who jailbreak their phones prefer this process. A few users also try to downgrade their iPhones when they are facing battery issues or bugs with newer iOS builds.

As mentioned earlier, Apple iOS 16.2 was released by the company last week. It is available as an OTA update to eligible iPhone users. If you have not installed the latest iOS version on your Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps: