You can easily get blue tick on your Instagram account as Meta Verified comes to India

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

You can now easily get blue tick on your Instagram and Facebook account has Meta Verified is now available in India. Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in India. People can purchase a monthly subscription for Rs 699 on iOS and Android. In the coming months, the company will also introduce a web purchase option for Rs 599 a month.

It is a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates your account with government ID, proactive account protection and access to account support. Since the initial test of Meta Verified in Australia and New Zealand, Meta has made a few adjustments based on learnings, including the removal of increased reach for additional test countries. This continues to be the approach for India.

With Meta Verified in India, you’ll get:

A verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences. 

Help when you need it for common account issues. At the moment, support is available in English only, but it will be extended to include Hindi as well in the coming months.

