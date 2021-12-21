Year-end offer: Buy Apple iPhone 13 at a huge discount of Rs 19445 - Here's how

Several websites make deals and discounts on the products that people purchase from their websites during end of year sales. One of such websites is Flipkart. While Apple’s latest iPhone 13 will not be discounted during the Flipkart 'Big Saving Days' sale, one can save up to Rs 20,000 with additional discounts.

Mostly during the ongoing Big Saving Days sale, which spans from December 16 to 21, e-commerce website Flipkart is offering durational bargains on several product types. The great deals on devices are the main attraction of the Flipkart sale.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 costs Rs 79,900. If you buy an iPhone 13 with a Flipkart-branded Axis Bank credit card, you'll get a 5% discount, which equates to Rs 3,995 discount, bringing the product's cost lower to Rs 75,905. After that, the buyer can get Rs 15,450 price reduction by swapping an old device. The iPhone 13 will cost Rs 60,455 with all benefits, essentially cutting off Rs 19,445 from the price tag courtesy to the Flipkart special offers.

The discount, however, differs on the basis of the smartphone being given in exchange. An exchange amount of Rs 13,900 for the Apple iPhone 12 and Rs 14,150 for the iPhone 12 Pro is offered. The offer worth for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is Rs 14,400. The buyer must provide the phone's unique IMEI number to have the maximum compensation on the exchange offer.

Apple's newest 5G smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and the A15 Bionic processor. The phone includes a 12MP dual camera on the back and a 12MP selfie camera. The 128 GB model is a dual-sim, dust and water-resistant device. The phone is operated by iOS 15 and has a 3240 mAh battery that promises to play movies for 18 hours. This year's iPhone 13 was released in September.