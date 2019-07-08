Xiaomi to launch Redmi K20 and K20 Pro on July 17: All you need to know

Xiaomi is set to launch the highly anticipated Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, on July 17, 2019. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will available on Flipkart. The e-commerce website has listed the key features of the phone such Snapdragon processor, in-display fingerprint sensor, etc.

The prices of the phones are likely to be between Rs 18,000 and Rs 30,000. The price of Redmi K20 is expected to between Rs 18,000-20000, whereas, the price of Redmi K20 Pro will be in the Rs 30,000 range. The chipset for Redmi K20 is Snapdragon 730 and for Redmi K20 Pro is Snapdragon 855.

Both the phones have 6.39-inch FHD+AMOLED displays. They also have a screen-to-body ratio of over 91%.

The K20 series phone has an AI triple camera which includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle camera and an eight-MP depth sensor. Both the phones have a 4,000 mAh battery and Type-C charging port.

The K20 series is expected to launch two days after the RealmeX, which will be launching on July 15. The RealmeX has AMOLED display, a 48MP dual camera and a Snapdragon 710 chipset.