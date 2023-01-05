Search icon
Xiaomi’s big price cut on Redmi Note 11 after Redmi Note 12 5G launch, here’s how much it costs now

The Redmi Note 12 5G is the part for Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series that also consist of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi Note 12 series in India and following the launch of the new budget smartphones, the Redmi Note 11 is available with a massive price cut. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 13,499 but after the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 launch, buyers can get the Redmi Note 11 at Rs 11,069 ahead of the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G was already available in the Chinese market and it will go on sale in India from January 11. The Redmi Note 12 5G is the part for Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series that also consist of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price cut after Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is currently priced at Rs 12,298 ahead of the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank customers can get a Rs 1,299 discount on EMI transactions, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 11,069. Apart from this, the phone is already listed at a reduced price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage of the dual SIM smartphone can be expanded via a microSD card.

When it comes to camera, the Redmi Note 11 gets a quad rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a portrait lens. For video calls and selfies, the device has a 13MP camera at the front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

