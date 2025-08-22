Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 series: Launched with massive battery, rugged design, new processors and more at Rs…

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 series in China, featuring the Note 15, Note 15 Pro, and Note 15 Pro Plus with massive 7,000mAh batteries, new processors, rugged IP69 design, and 120Hz OLED displays. Prices start at CNY 999 (Rs 12,200).

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:50 PM IST

    Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 15 series in China, including the Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro, and Note 15 Pro Plus. With a massive 7,000mAh battery, flagship-grade design improvements, and new processors, the Note 15 lineup brings the biggest upgrade in the series so far.

    Redmi Note 15 Series: Pricing and availability

    The Redmi Note 15 starts at CNY 999 (Rs 12,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the Note 15 Pro is priced from CNY 1,499 (Rs 18,300). The most powerful Note 15 Pro Plus starts at CNY 1,999 (Rs 24,400). A special Satellite Messaging Edition is also available at CNY 2,499 (Rs 30,500). Currently, all three models are on sale in China, with global availability yet to be announced.

    ALSO READ: Bad news for China, Apple set to shift manufacturing of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 air in India due to...

    Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus

    The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus debuts with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, coupled with a new ice-sealed circulating pump cooling system for better heat management. It features a 6.83-inch 120Hz OLED display with 3,200 nits peak brightness and Xiaomi’s Dragon Crystal Glass protection. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-800 primary lens, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultra-wide, along with a 32MP selfie camera.

    Redmi Note 15 Pro performance

    The Redmi Note 15 Pro runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400-Ultra processor and also features a 6.83-inch 120Hz OLED display. Its triple camera system is led by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro. For selfies, it packs a 20MP front camera.

    Rugged build and massive battery

    Both Pro models come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications, making them resistant to dust, water splashes, and even high-pressure water jets. They also feature fiberglass back panels and pass 2-metre repeated drop tests. Powering the phones is a 7,000mAh battery, with 90W fast charging on the Pro Plus and 45W fast charging on the Pro, plus 22.5W reverse charging support.

    Redmi Note 15 is affordable yet powerful

    The standard Redmi Note 15 is slimmer at 7.35mm, with a 5,800mAh battery and 45W fast charging. It features a 6.77-inch OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP LYT-400 sensor.


    ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected price in India

