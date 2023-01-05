Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series launching in India today: Watch it live here [Video]

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series will be launched in India today.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series will be launched in India today (January 5). The new series from Xiaomi comprises three models - Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series launch event in India will begin at 12:00 noon today and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. DNA India will also be running a live blog for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series launch. It is worth noting that most of the details about the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones are already available as the phones are currently being sold in China. Xiaomi India has also detailed key specs such as 200MP camera, MediaTek chipset, colour options on its official website. You can watch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series launch live here.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note series have been quite popular in the country for the last few years. The mid-range smartphones are known for their premium features and reasonable pricing. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the vanilla Redmi Note 12 will be sold via Amazon and the Pro models in the lineup, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart. As per the teaser images, the Redmi Note 12 series smartphones will be available in three colour options - Grey, Blue and Green.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series will succeed the Redmi Note 11 series in India that was launched last year. The top of the line Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will feature 200MP primary camera with OIS, 120W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 1080, 120Hz display and other premium features. The other phones in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series will also reportedly get tons of exclusive features.