Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on January 5: Specifications, features and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be launched on January 5 under the Redmi Note 12 series. The Redmi Note series smartphones are quite popular in the Indian market for the features they offer at a reasonable price point. This year, the standard model in the new lineup, Redmi Note 12, will be sold via Amazon and the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be available on Flipkart. Although the company has not completely revealed the smartphones, there has been a lot of buzz about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, the mid-ranger in the series. As per the rumours, the device gets powerful specifications that can cater a wide audience. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G rumoured specifications

In the Indian market, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is expected to get similar specs as its Chinese counterpart. In China, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch OLED display. The display gets a 120Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness level.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. When it comes to camera, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the phone features a 16MP camera.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAH battery with a 33W fast charging.