Xiaomi Redmi 5A goes on sale today via Flipkart and Mi.com: Price, specifications and more

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A went on sale today in India at 12PM. It will be available via e-commerce portal Flipkart and Mi.com.

The Redmi 5A for the 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 5,999 while the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 6,999. It will be available in Blue, Gold, Grey and Rose Gold colour variants.

It features a 5-inch HD display with a 1280 x 720 resolution. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, paired with 2GB/3GB RAM. The smartphone will be available in 16GB and 32GB internal storage variants, and can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

Running Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top, the Redmi 5A comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF and f/2.2 aperture along with a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS and microUSB port. The smartphone measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. A 3000mAh battery completes the package. The company claims that the Xiaomi Redmi 5A can last up to 8 days on standby and up to 7 hours of video playback.