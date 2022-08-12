Search icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 foldable smartphone launched, to take on new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

After Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi has revealed its new foldable flagship smartphone, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, at a new product launch event in China.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

After Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi has revealed its new foldable flagship smartphone, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, at a new product launch event in China. In addition to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi also announced the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Redmi K50 Ultra, and a host of ecosystem products. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is one of the thinnest foldable smartphones on the market with a folded body just 11.2mm thin—significantly slimmer than many other foldable devices. Both edges measure only 5.4mm unfolded. The smartphone is equipped with a self-developed Micro Waterdrop Hinge which features a smaller bending radius, thinner screen modules, and customised mini rotating hinge.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Display

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 sports an inner folding design, with two AMOLED flagship screens of two different sizes on two respective sides. The outer display adopts a 21:9 classic ratio design. The 6.56-inch display features Samsung E5 material, a resolution of 2520x1080, and supports 120Hz high refresh rate and P3 color gamut, with a brightness of up to 1000 nit.
 
On the inside Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 flaunts an 8.02-inch Samsung Eco OLED display. This screen has a resolution of 2160x1914, supports P3 color gamut and LTPO 2.0 1-120Hz AdaptiveSync Pro. The ultra-low anti-AR film allows the display to reduce reflectivity to less than 2%.

image002

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Processor

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. As per the company, TSMC's 4nm manufacturing process enables a significant increase in energy efficiency while integrating tens of billions of transistors, into an area the size of a fingernail. The advanced process allows both CPU and GPU to receive a 10% boost in performance, while simultaneously improving CPU and GPU energy consumption by 30%. 

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 also packs a cooling system equipped with a large-area VC. Xiaomi claims that the VC offers a surface area of up to 2,520mm, enabling 50% improvement in thermal conductivity compared to typical VCs. 

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Camera

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX766 main camera, with 7P lenses all using ALD low-reflection coating. Also featured are a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 8MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and portrait capabilities.

In addition to the Leica-certified Summicron lens, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 offers access to two photographic styles: The "Leica Authentic Look" and "Leica Vibrant Look", both offering enhanced creative freedom to the photographer.

 With the Xiaomi ProFocus support, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 offers fast camera startup, quick captures, and continuous shooting support up to 30 frames per second.

In regards to video, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 supports Dolby Vision HDR recording, as well as both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for video viewing. Videos shot on Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will look amazing, particularly when utilizing UGC platforms which support Dolby Vision, allowing users to share exceptional visuals online.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Price

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes in two colors: Black and Gold, with three storage variants.
12GB+256GB – priced at RMB 8,999
12GB+512GB – priced at RMB 9,999
12GB+1TB – priced at RMB 11,699

