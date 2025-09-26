Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi17 Pro Max with ‘Magic Back Screen’: Know specs, features in comparison to Apple iPhone 17 series

Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Leica cameras, massive batteries, and innovative 'Magic Back Screen,' directly challenging Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi17 Pro Max with ‘Magic Back Screen’: Know specs, features in comparison to Apple iPhone 17 series
Xiaomi has officially unveiled its much-awaited Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. With this series, the company is directly aiming at Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro models and Google’s Pixel 10 Pro, not only with competitive specs but also with unique innovations.

Design inspired by iPhone, with a unique twist

At first glance, the Xiaomi 17 Pro series mirrors the iPhone 17 Pro’s design, especially the wide rear camera module. Yet Xiaomi took it further by embedding a secondary display into that camera island. This Magic Back Screen turns the rear module into something both aesthetic and functional.

The iPhone 17 Pro models feature a vapour-cooled thermal design, a unibody aluminium build, and a refined 'camera plateau' that spans the width of the back.

Display and performance

Xiaomi 17 Pro / Pro Max

Front displays: 6.3 inches (Pro) and 6.9 inches (Pro Max) AMOLED panels. The Pro Max gets a 2K resolution; both benefit from Xiaomi’s display tech. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, built on a 3nm process, up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. Runs on HyperOS 3 (Android 16), with a feature called HyperIsland (inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island)

iPhone 17 Pro / Pro Max

Display sizes match, 6.3-inch for Pro, 6.9-inch for Pro Max. Apple’s new A19 Pro chip powers these models, with vapour chamber cooling for sustained performance. The rear camera “plateau” is redesigned, and Apple uses upgraded Ceramic Shield & scratch-resistant coatings

Cameras and imaging

Xiaomi 17 Pro / Pro Max

Triple Leica-branded cameras:

 • 50 MP main sensor (Light Hunter 950L)

 • 50 MP ultrawide

 • 50 MP periscope telephoto (5× optical zoom)

iPhone 17 Pro / Pro Max

Apple has shifted to 48 MP 'Fusion' rear cameras across all lenses. New telephoto lens with tetraprism design and optical-equivalent zoom. Apple also promotes better low-light performance, sharper optics, and improved image processing.

Battery 

Xiaomi 17 Series

17 Pro Max: 7,500 mAh

17 Pro: 6,300 mAh

Xiaomi supports 100 W wired fast charging and 50 W wireless charging

iPhone 17 Pro / Pro Max

Apple has officially highlighted 'breakthrough battery life' for the new models, aided by the A19 Pro plus efficiency improvements.

ALSO READ: Is Xiaomi planning to launch a cheaper iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative? Latest leaks reveal details

