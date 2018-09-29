Xiaomi introduces Redmi Note 6 Pro with four cameras: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at THB 6,990 (approximately Rs 15,700). It is available via Thailand-based e-commerce websites from September 27 to September 30. It will be available in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour variants.

At the moment, there is no information provided as to when the device will launch in India.

The device features a 6.26 inch FHD+ full screen display and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and Adreno 509 GPU. It includes an internal storage of 64GB and can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Running Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 10 on top, it comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup – 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, the device also sports a dual camera setup – 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. A 4,000mAh battery completes the package.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched early this year. Similar to the Redmi Note 5, the Note 5 Pro has a full-screen display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor along with a 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup and a 20MP front facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor. Xiaomi is said to use pixel binning and Beautify 4.0 to ensure perfect selfies. Both smartphones include connectivity features such as dual-SIM 4G VoLTE capabilities, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. A 4000mAh battery completes the package.