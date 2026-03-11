FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 launched in India: Know specifications, colour options, prices here

Xiaomi launched its much-anticipated Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphones in India today, March 11. The launch event took place at 11:00 AM IST on March 11, with livestream available on the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India. Check specifications, prices here.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 launched in India: Know specifications, colour options, prices here
Xiaomi launched its much-anticipated Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphones in India today, March 11. The launch event took place at 11:00 AM IST on March 11, with livestream available on the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India. Check specifications, prices of the newly launched smartphones here. 

Specifications and features of Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphones 

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • Features 1–120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with a custom M10 panel and HyperRGB technology.
  • Display will offer professional-grade colour accuracy and a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits.
  • Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and run on HyperOS 3, Xiaomi’s latest operating system.
  • Feature the world’s first Leica-branded 200MP continuous optical zoom system, along with a **50MP 1-inch Ultra-Dynamic sensor supporting LOFIC HDR technology.
  • Support 4K video recording at 120fps.
  • Feature 6,000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge fast charging support.
  • Offer offline satellite communication
  • Measure 8.29mm in thickness and may come with an Ultra Photography Kit

Xiaomi 17: Base model

  • Feature 1–120Hz LTPO AMOLED display supporting Original Colour Pro and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits.
  • Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on HyperOS 3.
  • Support Dolby Atmos stereo sound
  • Feature a triple rear setup consisting of a 50MP Leica main camera with OIS
  • Feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Leica floating telephoto camera with OIS.
  • Have 6,300mAh battery with 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge support.
  • Measure 8.06mm in thickness and will also include offline satellite communication.
  • Available in Green, Blue, and Black colour options.

Prices of Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphones 

Xiaomi 17 Ultra sells at Rs 1,29,999, while the Xiaomi 17 starts at Rs 89,999. They will be available across Amazon, Xiaomi, and Xiaomi retail stores starting March 18.

