PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts on this date, check portal details, your name
Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after historic BAFTA win: 'Oh my God, this is so heavy'
What is passive euthanasia? Supreme Court permits withdrawal of life support from man in vegetative state
Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 launched in India: Know specifications, colour options, prices here
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share stunning photos from their Mehendi ceremony: 'It was too perfect'
Faridabad to Noida Jewar Airport in minutes: Cabinet approves 7.8 km long elevated road, worth Rs 3631 crore; know details here
Malaika Arora opens up about her relationship with 'true friend' Navjot Singh Sidhu: 'He cannot hurt my heart all my life'
Rewriting the Rules: Women Building Purpose-Driven Leadership and Impact
Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind, watch video
Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'
TECHNOLOGY
Xiaomi launched its much-anticipated Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphones in India today, March 11. The launch event took place at 11:00 AM IST on March 11, with livestream available on the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India. Check specifications, prices here.
Xiaomi launched its much-anticipated Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphones in India today, March 11. The launch event took place at 11:00 AM IST on March 11, with livestream available on the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India. Check specifications, prices of the newly launched smartphones here.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Xiaomi 17: Base model
Xiaomi 17 Ultra sells at Rs 1,29,999, while the Xiaomi 17 starts at Rs 89,999. They will be available across Amazon, Xiaomi, and Xiaomi retail stores starting March 18.