Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Check price, features and more

Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone in an attempt to compete with Apple and Samsung for the high-end market. In addition to using Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch screen. It's equipped with a triple-lens camera and other high-end capabilities like lightning-fast charging. The business "co-engineered" (developed together) a camera with the German manufacturer Leica, and bragged about its superior capabilities.

The base price of a Xiaomi 13 is EUR 999 (about Rs 87,585), while the base price of a Xiaomi 13 Pro is EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs 1,13,887). As its cheapest, the Xiaomi 13 Lite costs about EUR 499 (approx Rs 43,748). Both Xiaomi's own website and the online retail giant Amazon will sell the Xiaomi 13 Pro. On February 28th, we'll learn more about the pricing and release date of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G has a sleek, high-end design. Its metal frame and glass sandwich construction is stunning from every perspective. The front of the phone has a punch hole design and there are no side or top bezels. It's being released in two new shades: ceramic black and white.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

Display-wise, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.78-inch 2K flexible E6 AMOLED LTPO screen that supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and has a refresh rate of 120 hertz, a peak brightness of 1900 nits, and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and Leica's Floating Lens element, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a macro mode. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 32 megapixel front-facing camera.

You can get the Xiaomi 13 Pro with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. MIUI 14, a skin for Android version 13, powers the device. The smartphone has a 4,820mAh battery that can be charged through fast charging (120W) or wireless charging (50W). The Xiaomi 13 Pro supports 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G networks, and it has Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, and more for its connection options.