X down: Elon Musk's platform crashes again; thousands of users affected in India, US, UK

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered another major outage on Monday (February 16), with thousands of users saying they were unable to access the platform. The outage has hit users around the world, with reports of disruptions coming in from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries. According to the online tracker Downdetector, outage reports reached over 25,000 around 6:30 pm (Indian time). The cause of the massive outage was not immediately clear. X has not issued an official statement on the disruption as yet.

Downdetector’s live tracking feature showed a sharp surge in user complaints within a short window of time. Many users have reported problems with accessing feeds and loading posts on the X website and mobile app. Some users also complained of issues with logging into their X accounts. Monday's disruption adds to a slew of outages on X in recent months. The platform had experienced a similar downtime in March last year. In November, a Cloudflare service outage had caused widespread disruptions, affecting several major websites, including X.

Many users took to various social media platforms to complain that X was down. "X X-periencing outages. PLEASE BE PATIENT," one user wrote on the microblogging platform. Musk, the billionaire boss of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, had officially acquired Twitter in October 2022 for approximately USD 44 billion following a monthslong legal battle.