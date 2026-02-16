FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him, says it has never been about 'power': 'What truly matters is...'

X down: Elon Musk's platform crashes again; thousands of users affected in India, US, UK

JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100' percentile, check names here

India's Big AI Leap: PM Narendra Modi opens global AI Impact Summit, how may it change AI ecosystem in India?

JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 declared by NTA; Check direct link here

Top 10 Web Development Companies in Delhi NCR 2026

Rare Diseases in India: The Hidden Crisis Crowdfunding Is Helping Address

Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Nehru Place; can accommodate 2000 vehicles daily

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him, says it has never been about 'power': 'What truly matters is...'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him

JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100' percentile, check names here

JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100'

Top 10 Web Development Companies in Delhi NCR 2026

Top 10 Web Development Companies in Delhi NCR 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

X down: Elon Musk's platform crashes again; thousands of users affected in India, US, UK

Users have reported problems with accessing feeds and loading posts on the X website and app. The cause of the massive outage was not immediately clear. X has not issued an official statement on the disruption as yet.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 08:12 PM IST

X down: Elon Musk's platform crashes again; thousands of users affected in India, US, UK
The cause of the massive outage was not immediately clear.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered another major outage on Monday (February 16), with thousands of users saying they were unable to access the platform. The outage has hit users around the world, with reports of disruptions coming in from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries. According to the online tracker Downdetector, outage reports reached over 25,000 around 6:30 pm (Indian time). The cause of the massive outage was not immediately clear. X has not issued an official statement on the disruption as yet.

Downdetector’s live tracking feature showed a sharp surge in user complaints within a short window of time. Many users have reported problems with accessing feeds and loading posts on the X website and mobile app. Some users also complained of issues with logging into their X accounts. Monday's disruption adds to a slew of outages on X in recent months. The platform had experienced a similar downtime in March last year. In November, a Cloudflare service outage had caused widespread disruptions, affecting several major websites, including X.

Many users took to various social media platforms to complain that X was down. "X X-periencing outages. PLEASE BE PATIENT," one user wrote on the microblogging platform. Musk, the billionaire boss of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, had officially acquired Twitter in October 2022 for approximately USD 44 billion following a monthslong legal battle.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him, says it has never been about 'power': 'What truly matters is...'
Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him
X down: Elon Musk's platform crashes again; thousands of users affected in India, US, UK
X down: Elon Musk's platform crashes again, thousands of users hit
JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100' percentile, check names here
JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100'
India's Big AI Leap: PM Narendra Modi opens global AI Impact Summit, how may it change AI ecosystem in India?
India's Big AI Leap: PM Narendra Modi opens global AI Impact Summit
JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 declared by NTA; Check direct link here
JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 declared; Check direct link here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar time
Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet
AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement