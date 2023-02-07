‘Wow’: Elon Musk left surprised by Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most talked about smartphones across the globe right now. Launched last week, the flagship smartphone from Samsung sports an all-new 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels which can capture images with epic details. The phone comes with the Super Quad Pixel AF, the rear camera can focus on subjects 50% faster. The camera allows users to zoom 100x, which is one of the selling points of the smartphone.

Marques Brownlee, an American YouTuber, wrote on Twitter: "I don`t know who needs to take a 100x photo of the moon, but clearly the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone for you". To which Musk replied, "wow".

The front camera on the Galaxy S23 series now comes with Dual Pixel autofocus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low lighting conditions.The Dual Pixel, autofocus technology, also ensures 60 per cent faster focus from the front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Dimensions: 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 in

Camera: 200MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP telephoto (3X zoom), 10MP telephoto (10X zoom), 12MP front camera.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Battery: 5,000mAH

OS: Android 13 based One UI 5.1

(with inputs from IANS)