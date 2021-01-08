World's richest man Elon Musk urges people to use another messaging app instead of WhatsApp, check why?

WhatsApp has made it mandatory for its users to accept new terms regarding privacy before they come into effect on February 8.

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp recently brought about a change in its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, angering many of its users. There are concerns regarding these new policies. The users fear that the new privacy policy will be used by the Facebook-owned platform to spy on them.WhatsApp has made it mandatory for its users to accept new terms before they come into effect on February 8. Those who will not accept the updated privacy policy will not be able to use the app anymore.

After the users received an in-app notification to accept the new policy, they took to social media to share their concerns and complain about the issue of data privacy. Some users suggested that they were switching from WhatsApp to other platforms.

Taking the opportunity, the world's richest man Elon Musk has appealed to people to use an alternative. He has urged people to use the instant messaging app Signal. The app is considered to be the most secure in the world.

After Elon Musk's tweet, people are increasingly creating accounts on Signal.

Signal in a tweet stated that suddenly a lot of people are downloading the app, so there are problems in account activation, which the company is working on to fix it quickly.

It is interesting that one of WhatsApp's cofounder has invested money in Signal whose inclination is towards privacy. It is to be noted that WhatsApp is now owned by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg's attitude towards privacy is quite dubious, and therefore it is quite apparent people have trust issues with the messaging app.

Why are people preferring Signal to WhatsApp?

There is a feature in the Signal app that after enabling, you and the person you are talking to will not be able to take screenshots. Not only this, but this app also ensures that no other app can also take screenshots of your chat.

Moreover, on the Apple App Store, Data Linked To you feature has come under App Privacy. By going here, you can see what kind of data Signal collects. Here you will clearly find that this app only takes access to your phone number, because you create an account on it only from the phone number.

Meanwhile, many users are also switching to another platform, Telegram.

Telegram is seen as a better option by many when they consider privacy and security of their online communication. The mobile app enthusiasts shared tables and graphs to compare the two platforms as well.