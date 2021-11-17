World's first smartphone with 18GB RAM to be launched on November 25, check other specs

The phone is believed to be the first phone in the world to pack 18GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

ZTE's Axon 30 series is quite popular. In this lineup, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is the flagship model. Now, the company is preparing to launch a new variant of the phone which will break all records in terms of memory configuration. The company has shared a teaser poster on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, which shows that the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition will be launched on November 25.

The Axon series is available with a top-notch configuration of 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. With the upcoming version, the Chinese company is expanding the phone's RAM by 2GB, taking it to 18GB. From the poster shared by the company, it seems that this upcoming Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition will be made available in limited quantity. The price of the phone has not been disclosed yet, it will be known only at the time of launch.

Apart from the memory configuration, the rest of the specifications of the phone are expected to remain the same as the Axon 30 Ultra. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 64-megapixel ultrawide shooter with 120-degree FOV.

On the front, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. Running on the Android operating system, it is powered by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W rapid charging.