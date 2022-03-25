World's largest Hummer H1 SUV has unbelievable amenities, know who owns it

The Hummer SUV is one of the roughest and toughest vehicles ever. But have you seen the world's largest Hummer SUV? Today we are going to tell about a similar SUV, whose height is 6.6 metres, width is 6 metres and length is 14 metres. The Hummer SUV is a scaled-up model of the regular Hummer H1. Its most important thing is that it is not a showpiece model, but is fully operational.

The huge Hummer SUV is owned by Emirati-based Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, also known as the Rainbow Sheikh. Sheikh Al Nahyan is popular for spending millions of dollars on collection and modification of rare four wheelers.

This operational scaled-up model of the Hummer H1 is currently on display at the Offroad History Museum in Al Madam, United Arab Emirates. The owner of this museum is also Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

Apart from the museum, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a member of the Emirati family, also holds the Guinness World Record for the most 4X4 vehicles in the world. Sheikh has a total of 718 SUVs and trucks. The Hummer H1 has been scaled up to spaciousness, designed to meet all the needs of the passengers seated inside.

Read | Dhoni's Hummer, Kohli's Audi and Hardik Pandya's Lamborghini, These cars of our cricket stars will make you envious

Speciality of Sheikh Al Nahyan's Hummer H1

Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan's Hummer H1 has a height of 6.6 metres, width of 6 metres and length is 14 metres.

The heaviest and chunky SUV comes with amenities like kitchen, bathroom, bedroom among others and gives a homey feel.

Talking about the power centre of the huge SUV, the advanced Hummer H1 has been fitted with four diesel engines.

It is a one-of-a-kind SUV, though this is not the first time that Sheikh Al Nahyan has got a vehicle modified to this proportion.

Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan also owns the world's largest Willys Jeep.