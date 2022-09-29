Search icon
World Heart Day 2022: How Apple Watch can help heart patients identify early warning signs

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

World Heart Day 2022: How Apple Watch can help heart patients identify early warning signs
Apple Watch

World Heart Day is marked every year on September 29. The World Heart Day is an initiative created by the World Heart Federation to spread awareness about heart related issues and they are the leading cause of death across the globe. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started to give more attention to their health. Over the last few years, tech companies have introduced numerous gadgets that can help users to focus on their fitness goals. One such gadget that has gained significant attention is the Apple Watch.

As the name suggests Apple Watch is a popular smartwatch developed by Cupertino based tech giant. Till now the company has launched numerous iterations of the smartwatch with new and advanced features. For those who are unaware, the Apple Watch is also the most sold watch in the world.

How Apple Watch can help heart patients identify early warning signs

Apple Watch checks for unusually high or low heart rates in the background, which could be signs of a serious underlying condition. This could help you and your patients identify situations which may warrant further evaluation. The watch occasionally checks for signs of irregular rhythms that may be suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib). This feature doesn't detect all instances of AFib but it may catch something that can provide patients with an early indication that further evaluation may be warranted.

Irregular rhythm notifications use the optical heart sensor to detect the pulse wave at the wrist and look for variability in beat‑to‑beat intervals when the user is at rest. If the algorithm repeatedly detects an irregular rhythm suggestive of AFib, the patient receives a notification and the date, time and beat‑to‑beat heart rate will be recorded in the Health app.

With the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later, patients who experience symptoms such as rapid or skipped heartbeat, or receive the irregular rhythm notification, can capture an ECG and record their symptoms. This real-world data can enable you to make more informed and timely decisions regarding further evaluation and care.

