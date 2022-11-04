Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Wordle November 504 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 5

To help you out, here is the Wordle November 504 answer for November 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Wordle November 504 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 5
Wordle November 504 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 5

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle November 504 answer for November 5.

Wordle November 504 answer for November 5

The answer of Wordle November 504 for November 5 is DREAM. Dream is a series of thoughts, images, and sensations occurring in a person's mind during sleep.

Also, READ: Samsung predicts Apple will launch foldable iPad by 2024

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.