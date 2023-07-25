Headlines

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Weather update: Light rains lash parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD issues orange, red alert for 7 states; check forecast

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

Top 9 vitamin C rich foods

10 inspirational messages by Suriya

10 super fruits for healthy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

Technology

Wordle 766 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25

To help you out, here is the Wordle 766 answer for July 25.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 766 answer for July 25.

Wordle 766 answer for July 25

The answer of Wordle 766 for July 25 is WHEEL. Wheel is one of the circular objects under a car, bicycle, etc. that turns when it moves.

How to play Wordle game
Open any web browser on your device.
Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

WHO introduces new guidance HIV viral suppression; check details

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

