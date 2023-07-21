Wordle 762 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 21

Headlines

Byju’s evades fresh setback in ‘unplanned town hall’ with over 5,000 tuition centre employees

Meet Padma Bhushan awardee Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first woman IAS officer of India

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju’s evades fresh setback in ‘unplanned town hall’ with over 5,000 tuition centre employees

Meet Padma Bhushan awardee Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first woman IAS officer of India

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Wordle 762 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 21

To help you out, here is the Wordle 762 answer for July 21.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 762 answer for July 21.

Wordle 762 answer for July 21

The answer of Wordle 762 for July 21 is BURLY. Burly is used to describe a large and strong person.

How to play Wordle game
Open any web browser on your device.
Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most expensive Indian TV show has budget higher than Brahmastra, Baahubali; it's not Bigg Boss, Suryaputra Karn, Naagin

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani get Ranveer Singh’s ‘respect’ in event of their Rs 918000 crore firm's partner brand

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

Tony Bennett, legendary Grammy-winning singer, passes away at 96

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE