Wordle 669 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 19

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 669 answer for April 19.

The answer of Wordle 669 for April 19 is THUMP which means to hit or strike heavily, especially with the fist or a blunt implement.

How to play Wordle game