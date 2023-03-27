Search icon
Wordle 646 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 27

Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 646 answer for March 27.

Wordle 646 answer for March 27

The answer of Wordle 646 for March 27 is GUANO. Guano is a fertilizer containing the accumulated excrement of seabirds or bats.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

