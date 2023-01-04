Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Wordle 564 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 04

To help you out, here is the Wordle 564 answer for January 04.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

Wordle 564 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 04
Wordle 564 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 04

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 564 answer for January 04.

Wordle 564 answer for January 04

The answer of Wordle 564 for January 04 is LAYER. The meaning of this word is a sheet, quantity, or thickness of material, typically one of several, covering a surface or body.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.
Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Nikki Tamboli stuns in sexy dress
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT: Important dates, website, and how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.