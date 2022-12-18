Search icon
Wordle 548 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 19

Check out answer of Wordle 548 answer for December 19 here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 548 answer for December 19.

Wordle 548 answer for December 19

The answer of Wordle 548 for December 19 is SLATE. Slate is a piece of construction material (such as laminated rock) prepared as a shingle for roofing and siding.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

