Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Wordle 485 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 17

To help you out, here is the Wordle 485 answer for October 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 12:03 AM IST

Wordle 485 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 17
Wordle 485 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 17

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 485 answer for October 17.

Wordle 485 answer for October 17

The answer of Wordle 485 for October 17 is STEIN. Stein is a noun which means a large earthenware beer mug.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
International Dog Day 2022: Here are 5 famous dog breeds and their facts
World Mental Health Day 2022: Bollywood celebrities who shared their stories on mental health issues
Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at late actor's photo with Shehnaaz Gill
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Mexico: Here are dos and don'ts to follow during tremors
Waterlogging, flooding: More than 4.67 lakh people affected in Odisha, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat UAE by 3 wickets in nail-biting finish
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.