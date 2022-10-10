Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Wordle 479 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

To help you out, here is the Wordle 479 answer for October 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

Wordle 479 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11
Wordle 479 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 479 answer for October 11.

Wordle 479 answer for October 11

The answer of Wordle 479 for October 11 is VALID. Valid is an adjective which means- having a sound basis in logic or fact; reasonable or cogent.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

Wordle, Wordle answer today, Wordle 479, Wordle 479 answer, Wordle answer October 11, Wordle today, Wordle answer for today, October 11 Wordle answer, Wordle October 11, wordle game, Wordle guess, Wordle puzzle

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Raju Srivastava death: Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bollywood movies featuring late comedian
Meow Meow drug worth Rs 1000 crore seized in Gujarat: Know more about the party drug, its effects on body
Rare photographs of young Queen Elizabeth II that you may not have seen
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2022 released: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.