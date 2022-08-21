Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21

To help you out, here is the Wordle 428 answer for August 21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 06:25 AM IST

Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21
Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints.  Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 428 answer for August 21.

Wordle 428 answer for August 21

The answer of Wordle 428 for August 21 is WASTE. The meaning of ‘waste’ is to use or spend something in a careless way or for something that is not necessary.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Agnipath scheme: Authorities find aspirants using fake documents during Angiveer rally in Haryana
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.