Wordle 408 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

Headlines

From Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Foundation to Gautam Adani, Indian billionaires react to Chandrayaan-3 success

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film's uncut version that 'censor never wanted people to see' will come on OTT

Lufthansa Airlines' CEO takes on role of flight attendant, shares day's adventure on LinkedIn

GATE 2024: Registrations process likely to begin today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check documents required

Wordle 796 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 24

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Foundation to Gautam Adani, Indian billionaires react to Chandrayaan-3 success

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film's uncut version that 'censor never wanted people to see' will come on OTT

Lufthansa Airlines' CEO takes on role of flight attendant, shares day's adventure on LinkedIn

7 South films to earn 500 crore at the box office

10 health benefits of protein powder

Chandrayaan-3: How foreign media reacted ISRO's historic soft landing on the moon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film's uncut version that 'censor never wanted people to see' will come on OTT

Jawan advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 15 days before release, Shah Rukh film set for Rs 100-crore opening day

King of Kotha advance booking breaks records, Dulquer Salmaan film set for biggest opening in Malayalam cinema history

HomeTechnology

Technology

Wordle 408 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

To help you out, here is the Wordle 408 answer for August 1.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 06:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints.  Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 408 answer for August 1.

Wordle 408 answer for August 1

The answer of Wordle 408 for August 1 is QUART. Quart is a unit of measurement for liquids, equal to approximately 1.14 litres in the UK, or 0.95 litres in the US.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Huge setback for Bangladesh as star player ruled out of Asia Cup 2023, replacement announced

When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at age 12: 'I got into a lot of trouble...'

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

‘He is not agreeing now…’: Bangladeshi woman comes to Noida with child to be with husband, seeks police's help

Apple issues warning for iPhone users, keep a distance from phone while…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE