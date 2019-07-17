Wondering why everyone on your social networking site is growing old? FaceApp is the answer

Are you wondering why everyone is suddenly growing old on your social networking site? Well, we have the answer. An app named as FaceApp helps people to know how they will look when they grow old.

People are always curious about how they will look when they grow old. They always imagine themselves with wrinkles and saggy skin and this App is killing their curiosity to an extent.

Launched in 2017, FaceApp isn't necessarily new but it is grabbing eyeballs now, thanks to social media trends. The App is now the top trending free app in the iTunes App Store. You can download and use for free for three days.

The app uses a type of artificial intelligence called neural networks to edit the photos.

Not just the common people but celebrities from all over the world are using this App.

Trust me, it is eerily good feeling to see yourself as old!