Woman rescued after getting stuck in chilly river by Apple Watch SOS feature

Picture: File Photo

Over the last decade, technological breakthroughs have made life easier and simpler. Whether it's controlling your television from your smartphone or changing the lighting in your home with a voice-controlled Bluetooth gadget, practically anything is feasible. A woman swimmer recently used the Apple Watch SOS feature to call 911 and be rescued. The swimmer got trapped in a rock in a freezing river. Last week in Oregon, Columbia, a woman got stuck in rock and alerted 911 using her Apple Watch, after which she was immediately saved.

READ | This wearable device may detect Covid infection days before symptoms appear

According to a police complaint in Dalles, Oregon, the woman was approaching exhaustion and showed indications of hypothermia when she was saved. In short, it was a traumatic experience that she only escaped because to her Apple Watch. Notably, an Apple Watch includes an SOS option that lets users to contact emergency assistance by just pushing the side button for a few seconds. It does, however, require a mobile and activated plan to function without the user's iPhone nearby. Water resistance was added to Apple's smart-watch series in 2016 to offer customers with health and exercise data when swimming and participating in other water-based sports.

The Police report says, “ Officer Reams assessed the scene and determined that the rescue of the swimmer needed to be immediate, and that he would be able to aid in the rescue only by entering the water to feel how the entrapment was occurring, since the water was too murky and fast to allow any visible inspection from above.” According to the report, Reams rushed the water downstream of the swimmer, freed her jammed foot, and took her to shore.

READ | Largest known bacteria discovered by scientists, visible to the naked eye