With launch of iPhone 16 series, here are some Apple products that may go off the shelves this year

With the launch of new iPhone 16 series, some Apple products may not be available on the official store of the company.

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 16 series at the event titled 'it's glowtime' on September 9 this year. According to several media reports, the lineup will likely consist of four models including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In addition, media reports have claimed that the tech giant may also launch other products such as new AirPods, Apple Watch models and more at the event. Like every year, some products may go off the shelves at the official stores of the company with the introduction of new ones.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, there are some apple products that may not be available on the official store. However, this does not imply that the company will discontinue or stop selling these products, rather it provides for a way for new launches.

Moreover, these products will continue to be sold at Apple's authorised retailers as well as third-party vendors.

Following are the products that may go off the shelves this year:

1. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro 15 Max: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro 15 Max may not make it up to the iPhone 16 pro lineup. Apple typically discontinues its flagship models just a year after their launch.

2. iPhone 14 plus: The iPhone 14 plus, which marked the return of Apple's 'plus' branding since iPhone 8 plus in 2017, may go off the shelves with new launches. Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that the iPhone 14 may be available for a little longer.

3. iPhone 13: Apple launched iPhone 13 in 2021 with several improvements including extended battery life and more. However, it is currently the oldest iPhone available on Apple's website, which is likely to be taken off.

4. Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE 2: At the 'it's glowtime' event, Apple is likely to launch updates for all its watch models. However, Apple watch series 9 is likely to go off the shelves this year.

5. Two Apple AirPods: As Apple is likely to announce new AirPods, the old ones including the AirPod 2 and 3 are likely to go off the shelves.

6. Some iPad models: With the expected launch of new iPad models, some old iPad models like iPad mini may become unavaliable on its official website.