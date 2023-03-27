Wings Phantom 380 TWS earbuds with ANC launched in India at Rs 1,299

Wings Phantom 380

Wings has launched its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earbuds, Phantom 380, in India. The new Wings Phantom 380 earbuds are available at a launch price of Rs 1,299 on ecommerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon and the Wings website.

The Phantom 380 features a playtime of 50 hours without ANC and 35 hours with ANC mode enabled. These earbuds come with bullet charge technology and feature four mics to ensure your voice is being heard while you are on call in a noisy environment.

These earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers and ensure you’re always competitive in-game with its gaming mode boasting of 40ms ultra-low latency. This product launch marks Wings' expansion into offline channels as well.

Speaking of the launch, Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, Wings, said, “The Phantom 380 earbuds are for people who value style and function in equal measure. The product USP is the ANC and transparency modes which is a first for us.Like our users, we as a brand keep upping our game and this product results from this strive.”