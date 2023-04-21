Wings Phantom 345 TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs 1,299

Wings Phantom 345 TWS earbuds

Wings, consumer retailer electronic brand has launched the new Phantom 345 earbuds India with latest features. These earbuds come equipped with a dedicated game mode with ultra-low latency and an extended playtime of 50 hours. The product is available at the launch price of Rs 1299 on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, the Wings website and in offline stores.

These earbuds come in a unique transparent case with the exposed design and minimalistic look. It has quad mics with Smart ENC for clear communication and noise cancellation. These speed sync-enabled earbuds boast of touch sensors and voice support assistance. The digital battery display and customized controls are key additional features.

Speaking of the launch, Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, said, “The Phantom 345’s unique case design is a novelty, crafted with great detail and a proposition to ‘wow’ our customers. We hope these feature rich earbuds will receive the same overwhelming response from the audience as other products in the Phantom series.”

Wings is led by its co-founders Nishit Sharma (former Operations Head at Grofers) and Vijay Venkateswaran (former Category Head for Headphones and Smart Watches at Myntra), both with a wealth of experience in the audio category.