Wings Phantom 340 earbuds with ANC launched in India at Rs 1,499

Wings Phantom 340

Wings Phantom 340 affordable earbuds with ANC and transparent design have been launched in India today (May 18). The new Wings Phantom 340 comes with a clear transparent case which gives it a premium appeal. Priced at Rs 1499, the Wings Phantom 340 earbuds comes in two colour options - black and white.

The new affordable earbuds from Phantom offer up to 30 dB active noise cancellation feature. Additionally, the Phantom 340 earbuds are claimed to take your music listening experience to a new level with 13 mm drivers, high-speed Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, complete touch control, IPX5 water and sweat resistance technology and up to 40 hours of playtime.

One can purchase these sleek earbuds at a launch price of Rs 1499 on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and the brand’s official website.

Speaking of the launch, Mr. Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, said, “We are completely confident that the Phantom 340 will be highly sought after. Our previous launch in the ANC series, the first in the lineup was a success. The new Phantom 340 earbuds will only take this further, with its one of a kind design and the ANC combined. We are looking forward to a phenomenal market response.”