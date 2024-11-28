In response to misinformation spreading on social media, TRAI has stated that the timely delivery of these messages will not be impacted, thanks to new regulations designed to enhance message traceability.

With the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) traceability guidelines set to take effect on December 1, 2024, there is uncertainty about whether telecom subscribers in the country will experience delays in receiving messages and one-time passwords (OTPs) on their mobile phones.



According to a livemint report, The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an update to assure the public that there will be no delays in the delivery of critical Net Banking and Aadhaar OTP messages starting December 1.

In response to misinformation spreading on social media, TRAI has stated that the timely delivery of these messages will not be impacted, thanks to new regulations designed to enhance message traceability.

In recent months, TRAI has been active in combating the increase in cybercrime, especially concerning fraudulent calls and messages. On October 1, they implemented new regulations to address this issue, giving telecom companies until November 30 to ensure message traceability. While the original deadline was set for October 31, the companies requested an extension to complete the required changes, which TRAI granted.

Meanwhile, message traceability is a system that allows telecom companies to trace the origin of bulk SMS traffic. This feature is essential for preventing the spread of fraudulent messages, as it helps authorities identify and take action against the perpetrators behind such schemes. Without traceability, tracking down and prosecuting scammers becomes much more difficult.

