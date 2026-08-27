Will Meta lay off 60% of its employees? What forced Mark Zuckerberg to drop his plan to make it AI-native firm?

Meta reportedly scaled back a plan to cut some teams by up to 60% after its AI agents failed to deliver the expected productivity gains and employees pushed back.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly wanted to transform the company into an AI-native organisation, with AI agents taking over a significant share of work currently handled by employees.

However, the ambitious restructuring plan ran into trouble after Meta's AI tools failed to deliver the productivity gains the company had expected, while employees also pushed back against the proposed changes.

What was Project OT?

According to a Reuters report, Meta explored an internal restructuring plan called Project OT, or Organization Transformation. Under different scenarios considered by the company, some teams could have been reduced by as much as 60%, with smaller groups of highly skilled employees working alongside and supervising AI agents.

The idea was to automate routine work and create smaller, faster teams supported by AI. Meta went ahead with one round of job cuts in May, but a planned second wave of restructuring was later called off.

AI agents did not perform as expected

The plan reportedly faced a major problem: Meta's AI tools were not producing the level of productivity improvement the company had hoped for.

Internal data and reports pointed to reliability and security issues, while employees also had to spend time dealing with problems created by AI-generated work. During a company meeting in July, Zuckerberg reportedly acknowledged that the development of AI agents had not accelerated at the pace he expected, though he said the technology could improve over the next three to six months.

Employee backlash added to Meta's problems

The proposed changes also affected employee morale. Workers were being encouraged to use AI while the company was simultaneously exploring ways to reduce teams and automate parts of their work.

Reuters reported that internal resistance and falling morale contributed to Meta scaling back the plan. Meta later described Project OT as a scenario-planning exercise and said it did not move ahead with every option considered under the restructuring process.

Meta is still betting big on AI

The setback does not mean Meta is stepping away from artificial intelligence. The company continues to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, chips and talent.

However, the Project OT episode shows that even one of the world's biggest technology companies is still facing challenges in using autonomous AI agents to replace or significantly reduce human work. Zuckerberg's messaging has also shifted towards using AI to make employees and smaller teams more productive rather than simply replacing people with the technology.