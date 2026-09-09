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Will AI kill everyone in 10 years? Ex-Anthropic researcher sounds alarm

Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon warns that OpenAI and Anthropic are racing towards self-improving superintelligence, raising concerns about AI safety and human extinction.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 06:17 PM IST

Will AI kill everyone in 10 years? Ex-Anthropic researcher sounds alarm
Will AI kill everyone in 10 years? Ex-Anthropic researcher sounds alarm (Source: ANI)
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A former researcher has initiated a fresh debate about how AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, are pursuing artificial intelligence systems to race towards superintelligence.  "I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives. More thoughts below," wrote a 27-year-old AI researcher, Jacob Coxon, who walked away from Anthropic after a three-year stint.

AI to kill humans soon? What did ex-Anthropic researcher say

In a long note on LinkedIn, Coxon argued that the race towards superintelligence is moving faster than the industry's ability to ensure such systems remain safe.  He said AI researchers and executives privately fear that advanced AI could potentially kill humans by the end of the decade. He warned that future AI systems could become superhuman, capable of hacking systems, rapidly transforming industries and gaining real-world power.

"The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible -- but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger," he said.

About OpenAI, Coxon said the company has not fully recognised the scale of the danger, while he pointed out that Anthropic understands the risks but continues developing AI because it fears competitors will move ahead. Coxon called this race a dangerous gamble and urged AI researchers to question whether they should continue developing increasingly powerful systems without a better understanding of their behaviour. 

"Do not underestimate the power of this technology. These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionise any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources. We have all witnessed the progress in each of these domains, and progress is not slowing," he said, while also warning that the industry may need strong measures to prevent a global race towards increasingly powerful systems.

Anthropic's response

Meanwhile, Anthropic's Evan Hubinger backed Coxon's concerns, saying he personally believes there is more than a 10% chance that AI could kill all humans within the next decade. He said Anthropic is working to address the risks but does not yet have a clear plan to ensure superintelligent AI remains aligned with human interests. 

On the other hand, Elon Musk, a longtime critic of Anthropic, changed his stance on the company in July, calling it the current leader in AI, adding that he would not take steps that could seriously harm Anthropic despite being a competitor.

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