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Will AI go out of human control? Will AI Systems generate themselves? Anthropic's grave warning upsets scientists, details here

Anthropic has warned that future AI systems may be capable of improving themselves and creating more advanced successors without human intervention.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Will AI go out of human control? Will AI Systems generate themselves? Anthropic's grave warning upsets scientists, details here
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Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has outlined a future in which advanced AI systems could eventually design and develop their own successors without direct human involvement. The company cautioned that such a development, known as recursive self-improvement, could dramatically reshape the technology landscape while introducing significant governance and safety challenges.

Recursive self-improvement refers to a stage where an AI system can independently enhance its capabilities and create more advanced versions of itself. According to Anthropic, growing reliance on AI for software development suggests that this possibility may not be as distant as once believed.

The company revealed that by May 2026, Claude, its flagship AI model, had authored more than 80% of the code integrated into Anthropic's codebase. This trend, it said, demonstrates how AI is increasingly contributing to the development of future AI systems.

Promise and Peril of Self-Improving Systems

Anthropic acknowledged that autonomous AI development could unlock major breakthroughs across fields such as healthcare, scientific research, and engineering. However, it emphasised that systems capable of building their own successors would require stronger safeguards, monitoring mechanisms, and alignment controls to ensure they remain beneficial to society.

Industry experts echoed these concerns. Sagar Vishnoi, co-founder of Future Shift Labs, noted that as AI takes on a larger role in creating future technologies, the focus must shift from capability-building to responsible governance. He said ensuring accountability and alignment with human interests will become increasingly critical as AI systems gain autonomy.

Debate Over a Global AI Slowdown

To address emerging risks, Anthropic suggested that the AI industry should retain the ability to temporarily slow or pause frontier AI development if necessary. The goal, the company argued, would be to give policymakers, researchers, and society enough time to establish effective oversight frameworks.

Yet experts remain divided on whether such a coordinated effort is realistic. Dr Srinivas Padmanabhuni, CTO of AiEnsured, questioned whether competing AI developers would be willing to sacrifice their technological lead in a rapidly intensifying global race.

Meanwhile, AI educator Ansh Mehra proposed a voluntary six-month pause on major large language model releases, comparing the idea to scientific discussions around DNA research safety in the 1970s. However, he also acknowledged that securing industry-wide agreement would be a formidable challenge.

As AI capabilities continue to advance, the debate over balancing innovation with safety is expected to become one of the defining technology discussions of the decade.

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