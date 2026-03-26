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Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?

As automation and generative AI in marketing and media handle the heavy lifting of production, we are moving toward a socio-economic model that can be described as Universal Uplifted Good Income, an evolution beyond traditional Universal Basic Income.

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N. Shankar Narayan

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 09:04 PM IST

Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?
Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?
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Over the last two decades, the industry has seen digital media evolving from being a niche experiment into the primary engine of global commerce, a transformation central to digital marketing and communications education and management education in India. Advertising has transformed from an exclusive privilege of big brands into a performance-driven utility available to every startup, reflecting the evolution of data-driven marketing and consumer engagement. We now stand at the threshold of an even more profound shift: the transformation of media from a vertical marketing department into horizontal business intelligence (BI).

As automation and generative AI in marketing and media handle the heavy lifting of production, we are moving toward a socio-economic model that can be described as Universal Uplifted Good Income, an evolution beyond traditional Universal Basic Income. In a machine-delivered utility world, media consumption and intelligence become the primary drivers of consumerism and the ecosystem's balancing force.

I. Media as Infrastructure, Not a Department

When digital platforms disrupted markets, advertising shifted from "spray and pray" to intent-based precision. Today, the global insights and market research industry stands at

approximately USD 153 billion (ESOMAR Global Market Research 2025). Generative AI in business intelligence is set to supercharge this space. Businesses have historically spent ten times more on persuading consumers than understanding them. GenAI is correcting that imbalance by making consumer intelligence real-time, affordable, and scalable. When every decision, from product design to boardroom strategy, is rooted in rich media data loops, media intelligence stops being a cost centre and becomes foundational infrastructure. 

Screenshot 2026 03 26 205319

II. The Empathy Mandate: Scaling the Human Interface

The modern business funnel now spans every stakeholder interface, whether peer-to-peer in Global Capability Centres or brand-to-consumer. The biggest gap is the trust deficit.

Generative AI bridges this by enabling empathy at scale through sophisticated cultural intelligence.

This is already visible in "phygital" experiences and hyper-personalisation:

  1. Top of funnel: Moving from transactional utility to emotional category leadership. For instance, Nivea’s AI-powered Fresh Batch campaigns have generated hyper-personalised "Personality Anthems" and rizz-umes that build deep emotional equity.
  2. Middle of funnel: Replacing "ask" surveys (prone to the say-do gap) with synthetic populations and predictive behaviour modelling at scale.
  3. Bottom of funnel: Agentic systems that deliver frictionless, context-aware conversion through dynamic UX.

III. The Numerics of Exponential Expansion

The economic case is compelling. According to PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025-29, India’s E&M market is projected to grow from USD 32.2 billion in 2024 to USD 47.2 billion by 2029 at a 7.8% CAGR, nearly double the global average.

Organisations adopting media BI as horizontal infrastructure are already seeing measurable gains:

EBITDA impact: Potential uplifts of 10-25% through optimised retention, revenue acceleration, and efficiency (aligned with broader GenAI benchmarks from McKinsey and BCG).

Efficiency gains: GenAI is transforming creative workflows, delivering up to 60% productivity improvements and halving acquisition costs in several documented cases.

Screenshot 2026 03 26 205334

IV. Global Benchmarks: The Saving Grace

Leading brands are already demonstrating the power of this approach. Cadbury and Nestlé have used AI-powered content to resonate emotionally on a massive scale. HBO and JioStar are leveraging GenAI for VFX and premium storytelling. Even in infrastructure and policy domains, GenAI turns complex data into compelling narratives that build public trust.

These are early signals of agentic marketing and causal AI measurement becoming industry standard. 

V. Conclusion: A Positive Horizon

Conscious media intelligence infrastructure may be the last bastion of human-centric value in an automated world. It creates the continuous insight loops needed for optimisation in cluttered markets, turning raw behavioural signals into structured, actionable intelligence.

Scaling empathy and trust through culturally intelligent GenAI is not theoretical; it is a strategic imperative rooted in core marketing principles. Organisations that continue to treat media as a silo will be left with efficient factories but no soul. Those that pivot, making media intelligence the brain of their operations, will own their uniqueness in the age of agentic systems.

The question for CEOs, CMOs, and strategy heads is no longer whether to invest in media, but how quickly they can make it the core intelligence engine of their enterprise. Just as Google democratised advertising, the AI ecosystem is democratising consumer intelligence.

The trillion-dollar opportunity, driven by GenAI’s massive economic potential, is here. It is time to sync.

Screenshot 2026 03 26 205353

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