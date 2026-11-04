Why is Google offering employees severance packages in 5 countries as AI spending rises?

Google has expanded its voluntary exit programme to five countries as AI spending rises. Here's who is eligible, what severance packages offer.

Google is offering some of its employees an option to leave the company voluntarily with a severance package as it looks to control operating costs while increasing investments in artificial intelligence (AI). The latest round of voluntary exit offers has been extended to employees in five countries, reflecting the technology giant's efforts to reorganise its workforce amid growing AI-related expenditure.

According to a Reuters report, the programme now covers employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. Google had introduced similar voluntary exit schemes in select teams earlier in 2025 before expanding the programme to additional countries in June.

The company has not disclosed how many employees have accepted the offers. A Google spokesperson confirmed the expansion of the programme to Reuters.

Why is Google offering voluntary exit packages to employees?

Google's voluntary exit programme comes at a time when technology companies are increasing their investments in AI infrastructure, research and computing capabilities.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, has been directing substantial resources towards strengthening its AI capabilities while managing overall business expenses. The company is therefore looking to reorganise certain parts of its workforce and control spending as it prioritises areas considered important to its future growth.

Instead of relying entirely on compulsory layoffs, voluntary exit programmes allow eligible employees to leave the organisation in exchange for financial compensation.

The latest programme is not available across Google's entire workforce. It covers selected teams in five countries, while some divisions considered important to its future business plans have been excluded.

Which Google employees are eligible for the severance offer?

According to Reuters, Google's latest voluntary exit programme covers employees in:

- Canada

- France

- Germany

- Japan

- Switzerland

However, the company's AI research division DeepMind and Google Cloud appear to be excluded from the programme. These divisions are among the areas where Google has identified a need for additional hiring as it strengthens its AI and cloud computing businesses.

The development indicates that Google is not necessarily reducing its workforce uniformly. Instead, it is looking to adjust staffing levels in certain teams while continuing to recruit in areas linked to its long-term technology priorities.

How much severance is Google offering employees?

The severance package varies depending on the programme and the country. In Switzerland, where employees received the offer in June, the package reportedly included one month's salary for every year of service, subject to a maximum payout of 12 months.

Employees who accepted the offer began leaving the company in August, according to people familiar with the matter.

Switzerland has approximately 5,000 Google employees and is home to the company's major engineering centre in Zurich. At least four employees from one team of around 50 reportedly accepted the voluntary exit offer.

Google has not revealed the total number of employees who have opted for the programme across the five countries.