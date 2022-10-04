Why is #FlipkartDoglaHai trending on Twitter

Flipkart (Image: Reuters)

As Flipkart has kicked off the Big Dussehra sale for Flipkart Plus members, #FlipkartDoglaHai is trending on Twitter. The hashtag is trending on the microblogging platform as Flipkart customers are complaining about the issues they are facing while shopping during the festive season. Most of the users have reported the issue where their orders are automatically being canceled by the ecommerce platform. “My order got cancelled by Flipkart since price was increased from seller by INR 3000, Following from 1 week and no response. Planning to go consumer forum.” a Twiiter user wrote with #FlipkartDoglaHai.

“Flipkart has cancelled my orders and also blocked my Flipkart pay later without any reason. Flipkart offering spam offers - we placed orders at deal price but after some time @Flipkart cancels the orders” wrote another user.

In most cases, Flipkart is blaming the sellers for cancelling the orders.

Apart from this, several users are also fuming about the late delivery of the products that they ordered. “I order phone on 23rd September it was supposed to deliver by 27th September but they change delivery date to 4th October. From past 4 days my package is in Pune. But still its not out for delivery worst experience ever” a Twitter user wrote.

Similar feedback was received from Flipkart users during the Big Billion Days sale 2022. At that time several users complained that their Apple iPhone 13 order was automatically cancelled. An affected customer said in a tweet: "Booked iPhone 13 during theA Big Billion Day Sale & was eagerly waiting for the delivery. The product was cancelled by the seller/Flipkart without any explanation".

Following the outrage, Flipkart issued a statement in which it agreed that a few orders were cancelled by sellers "due to anomalies". The company said in a statement that "a minor fraction of orders (less than 3 percent of all orders) have been cancelled by sellers due to anomalies".

"As a customer-focused e-commerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers` orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service," a company spokesperson said.

