Why iPhone maker's new HomeView is called 'Boring'? Know secret weapon against Google, Amazon

Apple's new USD 299 HomeView is a simple 7-inch smart home screen launching in November, acting as an iPhone extension with personalised Siri AI to take on Amazon and Google.

Apple has launched HomeView, a simple 7-inch home device priced at USD 299, which will be available in November. It is Apple's second attempt to win the home market after HomePod in 2018, which had only around 6 per cent market share.

What is HomeView

HomeView is a 7-inch touchscreen device that can be placed on an aluminium base or mounted on a wall. Utilising camera and voice recognition, it personalises home screens with apps and calendar appointments, primarily controlled by Siri AI. It does not store personal data directly but relies on a nearby iPhone for context. While built-in Apple apps like FaceTime and Music are available, third-party apps like Spotify require iPhone support. Apple introduced HomeView at a New York event, emphasising simplicity and elegance in its design.

Why Apple calls boring a strategy

Apple's HomeView is designed to be simple and trustworthy, contrasting with the complicated nature of current AI products. Integrated with the iPhone ecosystem, it offers personalised features such as individual Spotify accounts and capabilities for iMessages and FaceTime calls, fostering user confidence in data privacy and functionality.

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Price and competition

The USD 299 price, according to some commentators, is higher than similar products from Google and Amazon. Nonetheless, Apple is well-positioned in the high-end market. Despite being more expensive than Android phones, the iPhone continues to rule the premium market. Google and Amazon have been in the smart home industry for almost a decade but have not created a clear lead. Apple believes there is a market for a simpler gadget that links closely with the iPhone and tackles privacy issues.