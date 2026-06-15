Why has India not built AI chatbot like ChatGPT? This is what Infosys co-founder has said

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan backed an X user who argued that Indian IT firms should not be criticised for not building a ChatGPT-like model, saying their strength lies in services, jobs, exports and AI implementation rather than frontier AI development.

The discussion around India's role in the global AI race has gained fresh attention after AI startup Anthropic reportedly restricted access to some of its advanced AI models for foreign nationals following a US export-control directive.

Amid the debate, an X user named Piramal argued that it is unfair to blame Indian IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies for not creating a rival to ChatGPT. His views were later endorsed by Kris Gopalakrishnan, who shared the post and wrote, "Thanks for the right perspective."

Why Indian IT firms are different

Piramal said Indian IT companies were never designed to operate like AI startups in Silicon Valley. According to him, developing cutting-edge AI models now requires massive investments in computing infrastructure and billions of dollars in funding. Companies like OpenAI and Anthropic have access to huge financial backing from technology giants, allowing them to spend heavily on AI development.

He argued that Indian IT firms follow a different business model. Since they are publicly listed companies focused on stable profits, they cannot easily take the kind of high-risk bets required to build frontier AI models.

"If an Indian IT CEO announced tomorrow that they were cutting shareholder dividends by 80 per cent to buy 50,000 Nvidia H100 chips to build a speculative Indic LLM, the stock would crash 30 per cent by noon. Their corporate structure is legally optimized for steady margins, not venture-capital roulette," he wrote.

IT sector's role in the Indian economy

Piramal also highlighted the economic contribution of the Indian IT industry. He said the sector generates more than $200 billion annually through exports, bringing valuable foreign currency into the country. According to him, these earnings help strengthen India's foreign exchange reserves, support the rupee and contribute to overall economic stability.

"The Indian IT sector brings in over $200B+ in foreign currency annually. This massive influx of US Dollars is the primary anchor that stabilizes the Rupee, builds India's foreign exchange reserves & gives the RBI the geopolitical leverage to purchase Russian oil/navigate global inflation," he wrote.

Employment remains a major contribution

Another key point raised by Piramal was employment generation. He said the Indian IT industry directly employs more than five million people and supports millions of additional jobs across sectors such as real estate, hospitality, retail and transportation.

"It is the single largest escalator that took the Indian middle class from tier-2 & tier-3 towns & gave them global purchasing power," he wrote. He added that instead of replacing workers with AI, many companies are focusing on training employees and helping them adapt to AI-driven roles.

AI opportunity lies in implementation

Piramal's final argument was that the biggest AI opportunity may not be creating foundational models but helping businesses use them effectively.

He said Indian IT firms have strong expertise in integrating technology into large organisations, building customised AI solutions, fine-tuning models and managing enterprise-scale deployments.

"When the hype settles, the companies that make the most consistent money are not the ones selling the raw steel (the LLM makers); it's the construction crews building the actual skyscrapers (the IT service integrators)," he wrote.

According to him, while governments, research institutions and startups may lead the development of frontier AI models, Indian IT companies will continue playing a crucial role in adopting and scaling AI solutions across industries.